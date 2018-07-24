New high-speed broadband to be switched on in Tuam in coming weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New high speed broadband will be switched on in Tuam in the next fortnight.

At a meeting of the county council this week, councillors voted to approve the lease of service ducts in the town to Virgin Media Ireland Limited.

The lease to Virgin Media would last 30 years and is valued at 225 thousand euro.

Councillor Donagh Killilea said he has been told that the new broadband will allow any house that signs up to it, to operate 11 different devices on the internet in that house at any given time.

It’s hoped the high speed fibre broadband will be rolled out to Claregalway and Athenry in the future.

For more on this story tune in at 11…