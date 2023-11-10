New heritage trail experience to be launched in Headford

A new heritage trail experience will be launched in Headford tomorrow (11/11) as part of a lacermaker’s weekend.

The Headford Lace Trail will take visitors on a journey around some of the town’s historic lacemaking landmarks.





Visitors will access the walk via their smartphone and the GPS location will trigger interviews, drama, and music.

