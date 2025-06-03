New heritage and biodiversity Plan unveiled for Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new seven-year heritage and biodiversity plan has been unveiled for County Galway.

The plan, unveiled at the Marine Institute in Oranmore today, is a collaboration between Galway County Council, Galway County Heritage & Biodiversity Forum, and The Heritage Council.

It sets out a detailed roadmap to address challenges around climate change, biodiversity loss, community-led heritage preservation and the protection of cultural heritage.

Our FYI reporter Chloe Nolan was at the launch: