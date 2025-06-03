  • Services

Services

New heritage and biodiversity Plan unveiled for Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

New heritage and biodiversity Plan unveiled for Galway
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new seven-year heritage and biodiversity plan has been unveiled for County Galway.

The plan, unveiled at the Marine Institute in Oranmore today, is a collaboration between Galway County Council, Galway County Heritage & Biodiversity Forum, and The Heritage Council.

It sets out a detailed roadmap to address challenges around climate change, biodiversity loss, community-led heritage preservation and the protection of cultural heritage.

Our FYI reporter Chloe Nolan was at the launch:

More like this:
no_space
Galway in top 3 blackspots for wait times for child psychologist appointment

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway has been highlighted as one of the blackspots ...

no_space
QFinancial.ie launches Employers Pension Helpline to support Galway businesses ahead of auto-enrolment rollout

Local financial advisory firm QFinancial.ie has launched a dedicated support service — EmployersP...

no_space
Elderly woman and young man die in Connemara house fire

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn elderly woman and a young man have died following ...

no_space
New build for Scoil Chroí Naofa in Ballinasloe still moving slowly forward

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA long-planned new school building for Scoil Chroí Na...

no_space
Call for filtered traffic lights at Thermo King Junction

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is being asked to consider instal...

no_space
€3.7m for Galway schools for digital learning and minor works

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM3.7 million euro is to be invested in Galway schools ...

no_space
Galway pastry chef crowned the best in the business at first Irish Pâtisserie Championship

A Hawaiian-born pastry chef – whose chance meeting with her future husband on a night out in Galw...

no_space
Galway pizza trailer is making dough – and winning prizes

A pizza trailer business in Galway East set up in the depths of the pandemic lockdown has landed ...

no_space
Ardrahan resident celebrates 106th birthday with a message from future Queen

She was probably getting fed up of cards and medals from Áras an Uachtaráin – so this year, for h...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up