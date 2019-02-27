New group to push for wide range of arts and recreational amenities for Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A new group has been formed to drive arts and recreational amenities for Headford.

CREATE Movement Ltd, initially aims to establish a facility for the creative and artistic community in the area.

CREATE stands for Recreation, Education, Arts, Technology and Engagement.

The project has received initial funding from the county council under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

The group hopes that the multiphase project could include a swimming pool and recreational facilities in the future.

