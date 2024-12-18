  • Services

New Galway TDs look ahead after completing first day in the Dáil

New Galway TDs look ahead after completing first day in the Dáil
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s five new TDs are now looking ahead, after completing their first day in the Dáil.

Galway West Fianna Fáil TD John Connolly, Galway East Deputies Fine Gael’s Pete Roche, Fianna Fáil’s Albert Dolan, Sinn Féin’s Louis O’Hara and Roscommon Galway Fianna Fáil TD Martin Daly were at Leinster House today for the first full Dáil sitting since being elected.

While it’s business as usual for the seven returning local TDs – Independents Sean Canney, Catherine Connolly and Noel Grealish, Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell and Claire Kerrane, Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton, and Independent Ireland’s Michael Fitzmaurice.

David Nevin reports from Leinster House

