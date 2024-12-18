New Galway TDs attend their first full Dáil meeting today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s five new TDs will attend their first full Dáil meeting today

Galway West Fianna Fáil TD John Connolly, Galway East Deputies Fine Gael’s Pete Roche, Fianna Fáil’s Albert Dolan, Sinn Féin’s Louis O’Hara and Roscommon Galway Fianna Fáil TD Martin Daly are in Dublin as the 34th Dáil meets for the first time since the general election.

They’re joining re-elected local TDs – Independents Sean Canney, Catherine Connolly and Noel Grealish, Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell and Claire Kerrane, Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton, and Independent Ireland’s Michael Fitzmaurice.

Leinster House will be welcoming 174 TDs, up from the previous 160 when it gets underway at 10:30.

Over 50 of those TDs will sit in the Dail chamber for the very first time, while a number have also returned having lost their seat in 2020.

The first order of business for this morning will be the election of a Ceann Comhairle, with Independent TD Verona Murphy seen as being the likely choice, having gained the support of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

However each deputy will get the chance to cast their vote via a secret ballot, later on this morning.