New Galway Rape Crisis Centre opened by Minister for Justice

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Justice Minister has cut the ribbon on a brand-new multi-million euro building for Galway Rape Crisis Centre.

The three story office building at Claddagh Quay provides the centre with their own permanent space, having previously been headquartered in Fosters Court.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM, Minister Jim O Callaghan highlighted the importance of the new building in helping victims of sexual assualt and rape.

Cathy Connolly, Executive Director of Galway Rape Crisis Centre, says that they’re delighted to have their own fit-for-purpose space.