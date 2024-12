This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new food hub is being launched in Ros Muc to help support local producers.

Údarás na Gaeltachta hopes the hub will be up and running at the Enterprise Centre in the village by next summer.

It will also work alongside enterpreneurs and organisations to implement a development programme for 2025

Rónán Mac Con Iomaire is the Director of Regional & Community Development & Language with Údarás na Gaeltachta: