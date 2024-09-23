New floodlights at Westside Running Track to be switched on this week

New floodlights installed at Westside Running Track are due to be switched on this week.

It’s expected the 20 LED floodlights, along with sensors, around the track will be operational by Thursday.





Galway City Council confirmed in May of this year that it allocated €100,000 in capital funding and €60,000 for the project under the Community Recognition Fund.

Fine Gael City Counillor Eddie Hoare says the new lighting will greatly improve safety, in particular as the evenings get darker:

