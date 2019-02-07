New Fiesta Active is bigger and bolder than the standard Fiesta model

Like a spotty teenager, the all-new Fiesta Active has grown in height compared to the standard Fiesta and carries some hip accessories that Ford say are inspired by sports utility vehicles (SUVs) with traits of their regular car.

By design, this five-door taller hatchback features a raised ride-height and a slightly higher driving position that is barely noticeable but easier to get in and out of at the same time. The height is increased by 18 millimetres over the standard Fiesta chassis and the track increased by 10 millimetres to add to the overall size.

Optically bold from the outside, the black painted roof and added features give it a look that is rather stylish and includes additional plastic cladding along the bottom side sills and around the wheel arches. Special 17-inch alloy wheels, strategically placed skid pans and roof rails gives a further nod to the crossover sector.

Inside the cabin, the youthfulness continues with seats that are sportier with new materials and stitched in contrasting orange thread. Lumbar support is a plus for the driver and four-way adjustment helps getting a good driving position.

A leather steering wheel and gear knob along with some satin aluminium details add to the atmosphere. You also get metal foot pedals and better headroom than the regular Fiesta too. For the techies SYNC 3, Ford’s infotainment system can be voice-activated comes with a B&O PLAY premium audio for superior sound quality.

