New festival puts spotlight on the art of storytelling in Joyce Country

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
There was no shortage of stories to be told around Joyce Country over the Bank Holiday Weekend – thanks to the inaugural ‘Stone Mad’ Storytelling Festival that brought the crowds to venues around Clonbur, Cong, Ballinrobe, Finney, The Neale, and elsewhere.
All were treated to the varied genres of the art of storytelling – from professional storytellers, ‘walk and talk’ history strolls, music, film and drama … all with the odd cup of tea, or stronger, in hand!
Local groups hosted and participated in the activities – including local Women’s/Men’s Sheds, Ciorcail Comhrá, writers’ groups, primary schools and community groups in the Geopark area.
This inaugural running of the festival emerged from the partnership of the Mourne, Gullion and Strangford Geopark in County Down and the Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark.
With support from the Shared Island fund at the Department of Foreign Affairs, the two Geoparks have engaged with each other over the last couple of years to set up useful channels of transfer of know-how and methods and models by which a Geopark can evolve a positive economic dividend for its participating communities.
The Gathering – the storytelling festival that takes place in Hilltown, Co Down, in early March each year – provided the inspiration on how to cleverly exploit and blend the various genres of storytelling and bring it to audiences in a totally different and most engaging way.
The organisers of that event assisted the Joyce Country Geopark partners to put on their own festival over three days and nights – bringing outstanding performers with them to showcase their talent and delight audiences in South Mayo and the Joyce Country.
Top of that list was the renowned Colm Sands to deliver his endearing blend of music and humour along with professional storyteller, Sinéad McAleavey in The Larches, Finney on Sunday evening.
Other accomplished storytellers performing at the Stone Mad Storytelling Festival included Fiona Dowling, Rab Fulton, Ruth Marshall, Orla McGovern, Balor Underworld and Máirín Mhic Lochlainn.
Pictured at the launch of Stone Mad, the Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark inaugural Storytelling Festival, were (from left) Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark manager Michael Hegarty; Ballinrobe CDC chairman Frank Keane; Cathaoirleach of Claremorris/Swinford Municipal District Cllr Damian Ryan, Committee member Joe Greaney; GeoEnterprise Chairperson Trish Walsh; Cllr Michael Burke; Committee member Geraldine Morris, and Cllr Andrew Reddington. Pic: Trish Forde
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway city event honours native Irish speakers of unique Gaeltacht areas
A very special gathering took place at the Menlo Park Hotel in Galway City recently when people f...
GUH and the Irish Hospice Foundation launch new Bereavement Support Initiative
Galway University Hospitals Bereavement Support Services and the Irish Hospice Foundation recentl...
Former NYC firefighters bring 9/11 memorial on tour through Ballinasloe
To the uninitiated, it may seem like it’s just a 156lb lump of steel – but to those who survived ...
All-Star defender remembers his last game for the county – the 1983 All-Ireland Final
By John Scally It’s the only video he has of his three All-Ireland Final appearances – but Joh...
Changes to RSS will allow participants to now continue until they are 66
Changes to the long-running Rural Social Scheme are finally on the way to extend the upper age li...
Nursing homes remain under control of HSE
The Health Service Executive remains in charge of two Galway nursing homes whose registrations we...
Gold medal winner is headliner as ATU Galway hosts evening on the environment
Award-winning garden designer and 2024 Bloom Gold medal recipient Leonie Cornelius is among the d...
Galway delight on achieving official recognition as Gaeltacht Schools
A host of Galway pupils, students and teachers were among the representatives of 101 primary and ...
Roads budget is a fraction of what’s needed
A local Councillor has lashed the lack of state funding for safety measures at accident blackspot...