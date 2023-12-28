New festival for Galway will boost city economy
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway is to get another festival, which will be a boost to the local economy
Tonnta – celebrating the Irish language and Galway as a bilingual city – is wrapped around the new St Brigid’s bank holiday and will run from Fenbruary 1st to 5th
Gaillimh le Gaeilge has planned the new festival which is co – funded by Galway City Council, Fáilte Ireland, Plean Teanga Chathair na Gaillimhe and Gaillimh le Gaeilge.
As part of the designation of Galway as a city of culture and as an official bilingual city, a partnership is also being formed with the Galway Culture Company.
The programme will feature a diverse range of performances including: Altan at the Townhall Theatre, Liam Ó Maonlaí at an Taibhdhearc, a Céilí on Eyre Square, Bilingual Talks & workshops and children’s events
