New EV registrations up by 50 percent in Galway this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The number of new electric vehicle registrations are up by 50 percent in Galway so far this year.

There have been 610 registered between January and July – compared to 406 at the same time in 2024.

In general, there’s been a ten percent increase in new car registrations in Galway, with almost 4,500 registered since the start of the year.

Nationally, new EVs were up by a third on last year, with new car sales up by just three percent.

Petrol continues as the new car market leader so far this year, followed by closely behind by Hybrid – Petrol Electric.

