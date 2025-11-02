New era dawns with opening of Ability West’s new Day and Residential Services

A new era is underway for Ability West – and their service users – after the organisation officially unveiled its newest state-of-the-art Day and Residential Services at Garraí na Sailí, Letteragh Road in Galway city.

Such was the significance of the development that it was marked by two special events; an open day led by Connacht, Ireland and Lions rugby star – and newly announced Ambassador for Ability West – Finlay Bealham and the official opening by Minister for Children, Disability, Equality, Integration and Youth, Norma Foley.

This development marks a significant milestone in the organisation’s 63-year legacy of supporting children and adults with intellectual disabilities across Galway city and county.

Developed in collaboration with Burkeway Homes as part of their latest residential project, the new facilities reflect a modern, inclusive approach to disability services, designed to meet the highest standards of accessibility, care, and independence.

The new services include a 3,500 sq. ft. Day Service Centre, accommodating up to 25 individuals under the HSE’s New Directions programme.

It also includes a fully accessible residential bungalow, purpose-built for four individuals requiring enhanced support and medical care – and three standalone apartments, offering supported independent living for individuals with intellectual disabilities, with tailored assistance provided by the Ability West Letteragh team.

The new apartments will provide individuals as part of the Living My Life project – a joint initiative between Ability West and the Brothers of Charity, funded by the HSE.

The project focuses on enabling adults with intellectual disabilities to live more independently, with support as needed and prevent emergency presentations by planning proactively for the people supported whose will and preference is the main objective.

“This is a hugely welcome development – beautifully planned and built to the highest standards,” said Julie Silke Daly, Chief Executive of Ability West.

“These homes reflect the progress we’ve made as a society in embracing inclusion, dignity, and person-centred care.

“At the same time, they highlight the growing demand for services and the need for continued investment, innovation, and a strong workforce to meet that demand.”

Ms. Silke Daly also acknowledged the ongoing challenges in recruitment and retention across the sector.

“We continue to face staffing shortages, and the quality of our services depends on a committed and stable team. We currently have several open roles and welcome those who share our vision to join us,” she said.

Open Day attendees were delighted to meet Finlay Bealham, Connacht Rugby player, and Ireland international with over fifty caps – Finlay is the newly announced Ambassador for Ability West.

Finlay met with families, toured the new facility, and joined some of the persons supported to do a few rugby kicks in the grounds of the properties.

The rugby star described it as ‘an absolute honour to be announced as a Brand Ambassador for Ability West’.

“Galway has been my home now for 15 years. It’s a special place and I’m delighted to be associated with such an important, long-running charity and I’m really looking forward to meeting everyone,” he said.

“I can’t wait to get involved and support the amazing work that Ability West does over the next number of years. I’m proud to be part of the Ability West family,” he added.

Minister for Children, Disability, Equality, Integration and Youth, Norma Foley, officially opened the Letteragh facility, when she was joined by local TDs, HSE representatives, Business Partners, and long-time supporters of Ability West.

She unveiled a plaque with the help of Service User Richard Hickey who is shortly moving into an apartment at the Letteragh complex. Richard is supported by the Living my Life project.

Minister Foley said she was delighted to witness at first-hand ‘the wide breadth of vital services being provided to disabled people, funded by my Department’.

“As Minister of Children, Disability and Equality, I am very much aware of the importance of these services for the families of both children and adults with disabilities and the positive impact it can have on people’s lives,” she said.

“I am also aware that there is high demand for disability services, and that is why I am so pleased that in Budget 2026, a record €3.8 billion has been secured for disability services, showing a government commitment to the expansion of services to meet the needs of people with disabilities.”

Ability West currently supports over 543 individuals across seventy centres in Galway – and employs more than 630 people across the city and county.

But the demand for service is growing rapidly due to the rising number of diagnoses nationally and globally, particularly of autism and intellectual disabilities as well as an ageing population of family carers who can no longer provide round the clock support at home – and severe staffing shortages across the disability sector, including nurses and qualified social care workers.

Pictured: Connacht, Ireland and Lions star Finlay Bealham cutting the ribbon outside the new Ability West Day service at Garrai na Saile at the official opening Ability West’s newest state-of-the-art Day and Residential Services at Garraí na Sailí, Letteragh Road, Galway. Photos: Andrew Downes, xposure