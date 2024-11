New equipment is on its way to Galway to allow the Garda College to train members here.

In September of this year, preparations began for an Investigation Management System to be deployed in Galway in early 2025.

It enables members to electronically track and manage tasks and information related to an investigation, from crime scene to Court.

The system, along with other preparatory work, will pave the way for Garda College training in Galway.