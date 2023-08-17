  • Services

Services

New electronic health record system for Galway’s Bon Secours Hospital

Published:

New electronic health record system for Galway’s Bon Secours Hospital
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bon Secours Health System – which includes Bon Secours Hospital Galway – has announced an investment of 25 million euro.

It’s to implement a transformative new electronic health record system for all hospitals in the group, in partership with healthtech firm MEDITECH.

The organisation says it’ll revoluntionise the healthcare experience for patients, through improved patient safety, enhanced clinical care, and increased operational efficiency.

The project will create 30 new jobs now, with a further 30 in September – they’re described as flexible roles that’ll be filled across the network.

More like this:
no_space
Galway man reveals upsides of hosting Ukrainians

Kevin Keary in Woodford is a mild-mannered man but confided: “If Putin was in front of me I’d str...

no_space
Massive spike in evictions before end of summer

More than 300 people are facing into a winter of homelessness after a spike in evictions was repo...

no_space
Sometimes that rising tide does nothing but drowns you

A Different View with Dave O’Connell It may have been Mark Twain or Benjamin Disraeli who coin...

no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1923 Mansion’s new use Garbally Court, the family seat of the Clancarty family, has been ac...

no_space
Baboró’s recipe for magic, mischief and family fun

Arts Week with Judy Murphy Final plans are being put in place for this year’s Baboró Internati...

no_space
Empowering female creatives in hip hop and wider music business

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell The Queenship Cypher is a unique form of artist residency in t...

no_space
Galway United head to Belfield Bowl with a place in quarter-final in their sights

The league takes a back-seat this weekend as Galway United head for the Belfield Bowl in Dublin w...

no_space
Clarity needed on lime scheme

AGRICULTURE Minister, Charlie McConalogue, needs to provide ‘clarity and certainty’ as a matter o...

no_space
Budget build-up shortens the political silly season

World of Politics with Harry McGee The annual run-in to the Budget is getting longer and longe...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up