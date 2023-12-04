New electric vehicles registrations in Galway up 30 percent

Registrations for new electric vehicles in Galway has risen by 30 percent in the past year.

So far in 2023, there have been 830 EVs registered across the city and county – almost 200 more registrations than last year





There has also been an increase in new car registrations across Galway – it’s up around 5 percent

Nationally, there has been a 45 percent increase in new electric vehicle registrations – with over 22,000 so far in 2023

