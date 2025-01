This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The sale of new electric vehicles in Galway ended 2024 40 percent lower than at the end of 2023.

803 units were registered in the county in 2023, but just 506 were registered in the past year.

That’s despite general new car sales being more or less the same both years.

Meanwhile, new EV sales nationally were down by 21 percent, with 22.852 registrations in 2024.