New €4m Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Merlin Park to open in October

Published:

New €4m Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Merlin Park to open in October
The new Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Merlin Park University Hospital is expected to open in October.

Construction of the almost €4m unit began in September 2023, and is located opposite the Pulmonary Outpatient Department in Unit 8.


It will provide a dedicated area for the multidisciplinary care team to deliver safe, patient focused care with integral consultative, diagnostic and therapeutic resources.

The single storey building will provide single consultation rooms and multidisciplinary team areas.

