New Discovery Sport retains all its traditions but includes many improvements

Land Rover has been working on a transformation of sorts to the new Discovery Sport. Improved efficiency and more advanced technology, along with greater practicality, are the ingredients used so as to keep its occupants safe and comfortable in any conditions.

As you would expect from any Land Rover, the new Discovery Sport – while striking in its evolution of the original – does not compromise capability. Land Rover say that it is now more comfortable and quieter too with room for all the family in its 5+2 interior which now comes with completely new infotainment system and the latest connectivity features, plus a more flexible seating arrangement with up to 24 combinations.

Under the skin, new electrified engines include a 48-volt mild hybrid from launch to help reduce emissions and fuel consumption.

“Building on the success of the original Discovery Sport, this beautifully proportioned vehicle has been refined, enhancing its characterful exterior which complements the engaging nature of the interior space,” says Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer.

Trademark Discovery design cues, including the clamshell bonnet, rising beltline and tapered roof, remain, but the new model is a bold exterior evolution. The proportions have been optimised to project a more striking visual, with new signature LED headlamps at the front and rear, alongside an updated front grille and bumpers.

