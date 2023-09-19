  • Services

New dedicated menopause clinic opens in Galway

Published:

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/rthrix/marina_clip9a7zi.mp3
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new dedicated menopause clinic has opened in Galway city.

Misneach Menopause at the Galway Clinic in Doughiska is led by Galway-based GP Dr Marina Curran, who is the clinical lead for UHG’s Complex Menopause Clinic


Dr Curran says while there are other facilities for women to go for menopause care, hers is one of the only dedicated clinics in the city.

Dr Curran explains why it’s so valuable for women to have access to a dedicated clinic:

