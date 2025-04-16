New Cúla4 escape-room series shot in Moycullen

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A brand new children’s adventure series Zón 62, filmed at Wildlands in Moycullen, is to be aired by TG4 on Cúla4 later this month.
In this escape room format a team of four friends step into Zón 62 for the challenge of a lifetime. To escape, they must solve tricky puzzles, crack secret codes, and gather six special cogs hidden throughout the zone.
Full of intrigue, collaboration, and high-energy excitement, Zón 62 captivates young audiences by combining thrilling adventures with clever problem-solving in a visually dynamic world. A second series is already in pre-production.
Niamh Ní Chróinín, presenter of Zón 62, said: “This show is full of energy, surprises and brain-teasing fun – I loved every minute of filming it! I can’t wait for everyone to step into the Zone and take on the challenge with us.”
Siobhán Ní Bhrádaigh, Commissioning Editor and Acquisitions Executive for Children’s Content at TG4 and Cúla4, commented:
“Zón 62 is a dynamic and clever new series that taps into the creativity, curiosity and sense of adventure that lives in every child.
“It’s fantastic to see Irish-language content presented in such a high-energy, visually exciting format – and we’re especially proud to showcase it on Cúla4. This is a show that celebrates problem-solving, teamwork in a way that feels fresh, fun and truly engaging.”
The first episode airs on Cúla4 on Monday, April 21, at 5pm.
Pictured: Presenter of the new TG4 new adventure series Zón 62 Niamh Ní Chróinín with competitors Fiadh Ní Nicolás, Robyn Clarke, Méabh Ní Cheallaigh and Eimear Ní Fhoghlú.
