New creative project aims to explore solutions to air pollution in Galway city

Published:

A €250,000 creative project has been launched in Galway city, aimed at finding solutions to air pollution.

The project, called ‘The Air We Share’, is led by Galway City Council in partnership with Galway Arts Centre, University of Galway, Westside Resource Centre, and Galway Culture Company.


It’s being funded by Creative Ireland’s Climate Action Fund, ‘Agents of Change’.

Speaking to Galway Talks, project lead Adam Stoneman says the aim is to build awareness around climate change and empower meaningful behavioural changes inspired by art

