Galway Bay fm newsroom- New county speed limits are to come into force at the beginning of March.
The matter came before councillors at their monthly meeting today where the new limits were officially adopted.
Director of Services Jim Cullen said the implementation process will begin straight away with the new speed limits in operation on March 1st.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…
New county speed limits to come into effect in March
Galway Bay fm newsroom- New county speed limits are to come into force at the beginning of March.