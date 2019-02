Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three new Consultants have been appointed to Galway University Hospitals, covering UHG and Merlin Park

Prof Derek O’Keeffe is a Consultant Endocrinologist while Dr Andrew Smyth and Dr John William McEvoy are Consultant Physicians

General Manager Chris Kane says these appointments will enable UHG and Merlin Park Hospital not only to support and enhance existing services but to develop additional clinical services