New community facilities in Williamstown get go ahead
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Plans for a new community walkway around the perimeter of Williamstown GAA clubgrounds have been approved.
The walkway around the existing football pitch would include associated fencing and lighting works.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The walkway itself would be 3 metres wide, and there’d be 15 public lighting poles.
County planners have granted permission with several conditions – including that the lights be cowled and directed onto the pitch.
The post New community facilities in Williamstown get go ahead appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Eyrecourt disability advocate welcomes accessibility improvements but says more needs to be done
A leading disability advocate is welcoming planned accessibility improvements in Eyrecourt but sa...
Salthill-native Senator warns Taoiseach to sit back and listen during international Gaza conference
Salthill-native Senator, Gerard Craughwell is recommending The Taoiseach should sit back and list...
Net closes on travelling gang
A spate of burglaries across East Galway in the last three weeks that had been carried out by a t...
Galway visionaries can avail of Going for Growth to develop their businesses
Going for Growth’s past participants from Galway are encouraging female entrepreneurs in the coun...
Timeless property sitting in picturesque countryside
Nestled in the picturesque countryside of Mountbellew is this two-storey house which boasts a tim...
Cathedral’s stained-glass windows shed light on our past
The town of Loughrea has no shortage of attractions – from its Blue Flag beach to its vibrant soc...
IONIQ 6 named as Irish Car of the Year 2024
In what has been an incredibly successful year for Hyundai and a host of awards for their IONIQ 6...
Dáithí’s transplanted locks shave years off
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara Since going public about his hair transplant...
Taking your chances on thumbing to home
A Different View with Dave O’Connell Back in the day we never called it hitchhiking or even hi...