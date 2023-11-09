New community facilities in Williamstown get go ahead

Plans for a new community walkway around the perimeter of Williamstown GAA clubgrounds have been approved.

The walkway around the existing football pitch would include associated fencing and lighting works.





The walkway itself would be 3 metres wide, and there’d be 15 public lighting poles.

County planners have granted permission with several conditions – including that the lights be cowled and directed onto the pitch.

