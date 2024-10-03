New community arts festival launched in East Galway City

A new community arts festival has been launched on the east side of Galway City.

Eastside Arts Festival will take place in Ballybane and Doughiska and is funded through Galway City Council’s Creative Ireland Programme.





It aims to celebrate diversity and community spirit, and is guided by the themes ‘Home’, ‘Colours’, ‘Listening’ and ‘Movement’.

There’ll be a wide range of events – including music, performing arts, interactive workshops, exhibitions, storytelling and nature-based activities.

The festival will take place on Friday, October 11th and Saturday October 12th – further information can be found at EastsideArtsFestival.ie.

