New collective aims to benefit independent theatre-makers

More than 57 theatre-artists in Galway City and County have joined forces to create a new collective, which will be officially launched this month.

Theatre57 will tackle the difficulties faced by independent artists in Galway. The group includes people such as Little John Nee, Fregoli Theatre’s Maria Tivnan, Emma O’Grady, Aindrias DeStaic, Sarah O’Toole of Galway Actors Workshop, Moonfish’s Máiréad Ní Chróinín and others who are creating work independently of organisations.

“We came together last May to discuss the challenges and the benefits of making work as independent artists in Galway,” says Theatre57’s co-founder, Róisín Stack. “Despite its reputation as Ireland’s cultural capital, the reality for artists in Galway is difficult and completely unsustainable.

“For example, there is no designated space in which to develop work like there is in Cork, Limerick and Dublin,” she explains. “There is no facility for meetings, hot-desk space or anything of that nature. Most people won’t be aware that theatre in Galway is made against the odds – there’s very little acknowledgement of how much independent artists contribute locally and it is time to rectify that and create a legacy we can be proud of.”

