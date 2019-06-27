New cohort for PorterShed

Another seven start-ups have helped to kick off the latest National Digital Research Centre at PorterShed Accelerator programme.

This third accelerator sees increased investment of €75,000 per company – and the seven new companies will operate out of Galway, where the programme will run for three months.

They include fledgling firms operating in the travel, finance and renewable energy sectors – with a number of the companies relocating to Galway from elsewhere in Ireland as part of the investment.

NDRC sources and builds digital startups to invest in and work with, supplying them with an integrated offering of knowledge, experience, expertise and a modest amount of capital, enabling them to become market-ready faster, more successfully and more efficiently than otherwise.

In addition to a significantly increased cash investment compared to previous years, the NDRC team will provide strategic business development advice and intensive mentoring by experts in digital enterprises.

A partnership between NDRC and the Galway City Innovation District (GCID) and co-funded by Enterprise Ireland, NDRC at PorterShed is a key part of Enterprise Ireland’s overall strategy for increasing the number and quality of startups that have the potential to employ more than ten people and achieve €1 million in export sales within three years.

Previous companies to come through the programme – which began in 2017 – include Appraisee, PlanDomino, LunaConnect and The Beauty Buddy.

“This third iteration of NDRC at PorterShed continues NDRC’s work in the regions of Ireland, with acceleration activities in Dublin, the West and the South East part of our continued efforts to build a sustainable pipeline of digital startups in Ireland,” explained NDRC CEO Ben Hurley.

