New coastal maps showcase Galway Bay and Aran Islands in unprecedented detail
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new series of coastal maps are showcasing Galway Bay and the Aran Islands in unprecedented detail.
INFOMAR has launched the Blue Scale Map Series – a collection of 18 super high-resolution maps of Ireland’s coastal waters.
Ireland’s coastline is over 3,000km in length and boasts some of the most unique and dynamic environments in Europe.
It’s now the subject of new incredibly detailed maps, developed by a dedicated team of hydrographers, data processors and cartographers.
The Blue Scale Map Series is being launched through INFOMAR, one of the world’s leading seabad mapping programmes.
It’s a joint initiative by the Marine Institute in Oranmore and Geological Survey Ireland.
The series of 18 high-resolution maps is being released on a weekly basis – and the first map is of Galway Bay, now available to view at INFOMAR.ie.
The last map will be released on December 15th, and covers the Aran Islands of Inis Oirr, Inis Mór and Inis Meáin.
More like this:
Galway city bus driver slams ‘unworkable decade-old timetables’
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city bus driver has slammed ‘decade old timetables...
Ballinasloe included in new €10 million bio-economy funding initiative
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe is included in a new €10 million bioeconomy funding i...
Galway County Council urges the public to take part in survey about local government online services
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is urging the public to take part in a nati...
New electronic health record system for Galway’s Bon Secours Hospital
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bon Secours Health System – which includes Bon Secours Hosp...
Galway man reveals upsides of hosting Ukrainians
Kevin Keary in Woodford is a mild-mannered man but confided: “If Putin was in front of me I’d str...
Massive spike in evictions before end of summer
More than 300 people are facing into a winter of homelessness after a spike in evictions was repo...
Sometimes that rising tide does nothing but drowns you
A Different View with Dave O’Connell It may have been Mark Twain or Benjamin Disraeli who coin...
Galway In Days Gone By
1923 Mansion’s new use Garbally Court, the family seat of the Clancarty family, has been ac...
Baboró’s recipe for magic, mischief and family fun
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Final plans are being put in place for this year’s Baboró Internati...