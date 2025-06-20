New City Mayor and new County Cathaoirleach to be elected today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new Mayor of Galway City, and new Cathaoirleach of County Galway, are to be elected this afternoon.

In the city, current Mayor Councillor Peter Keane is expected to hand over the chain of office to Councillor Mike Cubbard.

It would be Independent Councillor Cubbards third time to take up the role, having served two previous terms from 2019 to 2021.

Meanwhile in the county, a replacement will also be announced to replace outgoing Cathaoirleach, Councillor Martina Kinnane.

That’s expected to be Athenry/Oranmore Fine Gael Councillor David Collins – and it would be his first time in the top position.