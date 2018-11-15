New city cemetery to cost up to €2m

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed a new cemetery for Galway City could cost up to €2 million.

However, despite an urgent need for space, the City Council is encountering difficulties in securing suitable land.

Meanwhile, the local authority is set to undertake works to extend Rahoon Cemetery early next year.

For a considerable time, the City Council has been seeking lands to accommodate a new cemetery within the city boundaries.

At this week’s meeting of the local authority, City CEO Brendan McGrath admitted it has been a difficult process and there is now an urgent need to secure new land.

Testing is currently being carried out on three identified sites – while a number of potential sites have already been ruled out due to unsuitable ground conditions.

It’s estimated the total cost of a new cemetery would be between €1.5 and €2 million, including the cost of land acquisition.

Meanwhile, the City Council is preparing to proceed with an extension at Rahoon Cemetery – with works to get underway in the first quarter of next year.