New chemist makes immediate positive impact with lifesaving intervention

Author: Dara Bradley
Neylon’s Pharmacy has already made a positive impact on the community it serves in Bearna – saving the life of one of its customers!
Quick thinking staff at the village’s pharmacy, which has re-opened under new ownership, administered adrenaline to a woman who was suffering an anaphylactic shock. Without the intervention, she could have died.
“To the staff who came to my rescue, thank you for saving my life,” wrote Áine, who lives abroad but was home visiting in Bearna, in a thank you card.
The life saver incident from May was recounted at the re-launch of the pharmacy as Neylon’s Pharmacy in a unit at An Creagán in the seaside village.
Formerly Matt O’Flaherty pharmacy, it was re-opened as a family-run business under new ownership in February, by pharmacist Richard Neylon.
Mr Neylon, a 37-year-old native of Loughrea, who settled in Killagoola, Maigh Cuilinn with his wife, Blathnaid and their three children Fiadh, Conall and Laoise, is a Trinity College Dublin graduate with more than 15 years’ experience as a community pharmacist.
Mr Neylon worked in community pharmacy in Ballyfermot when he graduated and then had 12 happy years in Whelan’s on William Street in Galway, where he was encouraged and supported by his mentor Michael Whelan to pursue his own venture.
The services offered at Neylon’s in Bearna include blister packing, blood pressure monitoring, smoking cessation, vaccinations, emergency contraception and free delivery.
Speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony, Mr Neylon thanked the community in Bearna for being so welcoming since he arrived earlier this year.
Pictured: Pharmacist Richard Neylon cutting the ribbon, watched by his daughter Fiadh, son Conall, wife Blathnaid and father Des at the official opening of Neylon’s Pharmacy in Bearna.
