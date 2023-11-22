New charity shop opens in Claregalway – in time for Christmas!

A spacious new store is set to open in the heart of Claregalway – and the proceeds from sales will make a huge difference to the people living close to its doorstep.

Because the brand new charity shop is being opened on Friday week, November 24, by Anam Croí – formerly known as the Claregalway District Day Care Centre.

The new store is located in the Courtyard behind Hughes SuperValu, right in the heart of the village- and the recently renovated retail units will house one of the largest charity shops in the area to attract shoppers from all over the region.

Occupying three contiguous retail units, the new shop will sell women’s, men’s and children’s fashion, shoes and accessories, household furnishings, furniture, books, toys and bric-a-brac.

Opening day will also include a special Christmas shop where festive shoppers will be able to nab some unbelievable bargains in the run up to the holiday period. The new store will replace the charity’s current facility, the Never Too Old charity shop, located in Chois Clár, behind the Arches hotel.

Store Manager, Susan Kirrane, and her team have worked hard on the renovation of the units so are delighted that opening day is just around the corner.

“Charity shops have become a much bigger part of the modern retail mix over the last few years. Everyone is now much more aware of concepts such as re-use, repurposing and upcycling,” said Susan.

“When shoppers can combine that with amazing bargains it’s a win/win for everyone. We had outgrown our current facility but the donations we receive continued to increase as everyone is mindful of avoiding waste. Now we can expand our merchandise space while also offering a pleasant shopping experience for everyone,” she added.

The Anam Croí charity shop will be open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm – and all moneys raised through the shop goes towards the running of the Anam Croí Day Centre.

This facility, also based in Claregalway, is a wonderful social space for older people, offering daily activities with a welcoming tea and scone and lunch, along with a lot of fun and laughter. Started by local volunteers eleven years ago, the Anam Croí charity has gone from strength to strength and this new endeavour is another fantastic example of what can be achieved when a community comes together.

Pictured: Members of the Anam Croí Charity Shop team (from left) Geraldine Delaney, Cassie Furey, Susan Kirrane, Mary Giles, Marie Kenny, Sheila Glenane, Sharon Oyinlade, Geraldine Carr, Margaret Kearney, Les Simons, Julie McKenna and Breda Golding.