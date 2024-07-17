New chair elected for Regional Health Forum West

The new Chair and Vice Chair of the Regional Health Forum West have been elected.

Donegal County Councillor Ciaran Brogan, previously served as Vice Chair and succeeds Tuam councillor Donagh Killilea in the role.





While Mayo County Councillor Michael Kilcoyne was elected as Vice Chair.

Councillor Brogan says one of the challenges he will be looking to tackle will be in recruitment:

