New CEO for WestBIC

WestBIC has announced the appointment of John Brennan to the role of Chief Executive Officer. The Tuam native has over 20 years’ experience working with start-ups and scaling SME’s in the West/North West region.

He previously held the positions of Financial Controller, WestBIC, and Manager of the Galway Technology Centre, where he specialised in the provision of financial modelling support to High Potential Start-Up’s (HPSU’s) seeking seed capital from Enterprise Ireland and the wider Business Angel and investment community.

WestBIC’s newly appointed CEO has also led a number of EU innovation and internationalisation initiatives and is currently Chair of the Special Interest Group on Internationalisation, which was setup under the auspices of the European Business Innovation Centre Network. John is a graduate of the Marketing Institute of Ireland and holds an ACCA Certified Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting & Finance.

WestBIC Chair Anne Downey said that the new CEO brought ‘a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to the role’.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.