New CEO appointed to Marine Institute in Oranmore
Dr. Rick Officer has been appointed the new CEO of the Marine Institute in Oranmore.
He joins the institute from ATU, where he held the position of Vice President for Research and Innovation.
Dr. Officer also led the establishment of the Marine and Freshwater Research Centre, now ATU’s largest research centre.
