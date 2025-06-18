New Carna firm to produce seaweed food for dogs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Dogs will be the primary beneficiaries from a new industry which is planned for Carna in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

The project is based on seaweed which will be a key ingredient in canine feed stuff.

Seaweed is synonymous with health, fitness and beauty products.

Now it has gone to the dogs – literally.

A company in Wicklow is coming to the Gaeltacht to produce food for all breeds of dogs and the seaweed from Connemara will put a shine in their coats.

Not alone that, it is good for the dogs digestive system and for general health, and mood.

Company directors in FDLK say the product is for dogs everywhere and there is a focus on the big American market.

All types of seaweeds have a role and that includes the ascophylum, or the feamainn bhuí, which grows in abundance on the seashores of Connemara.

That will put a pep in the step of any dog, on either side of the Atlantic.

In Carna, the project will bring employment – and up to 6 jobs are envisaged in the medium term with hopes for more in the future.