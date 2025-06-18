  • Services

Services

New Carna firm to produce seaweed food for dogs

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

New Carna firm to produce seaweed food for dogs
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Dogs will be the primary beneficiaries from a new industry which is planned for Carna in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

The project is based on seaweed which will be a key ingredient in canine feed stuff.

Seaweed is synonymous with health, fitness and beauty products.

Now it has gone to the dogs – literally.

A company in Wicklow is coming to the Gaeltacht to produce food for all breeds of dogs and the seaweed from Connemara will put a shine in their coats.

Not alone that, it is good for the dogs digestive system and for general health, and mood.

Company directors in FDLK say the product is for dogs everywhere and there is a focus on the big American market.

All types of seaweeds have a role and that includes the ascophylum, or the feamainn bhuí, which grows in abundance on the seashores of Connemara.

That will put a pep in the step of any dog, on either side of the Atlantic.

In Carna, the project will bring employment – and up to 6 jobs are envisaged in the medium term with hopes for more in the future.

More like this:
no_space
Taoiseach says he's "fully aware" of Galway's wastewater issues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Taoiseach has told the Dáil he's "fully aware" of...

no_space
Sinn Fein's Pearse Doherty to address city neutrality meeting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSinn Fein's Pearse Doherty is set to address a public...

no_space
Oranmore-based Neurent Medical announces 125 new jobs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA jobs boost is in store for Oranmore as Neurent Medi...

no_space
Health and information fair to be held in Tuam next month

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA health and information fair is set to take place in...

no_space
Gardaí renew witness appeal to Ballybane crash in which man in his 40s died

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a B...

no_space
Portumna school plans 31-classroom extension

Increasing student numbers has resulted in Portumna Community School embarking on a major extensi...

no_space
Scandal of empty Galway council homes lashed

Almost 70 local authority houses across Galway have been boarded up for more than a year with lit...

no_space
Cyclists tackle 24-hour race in memory of Galwayman

A group of friends are to take on a gruelling 24-hour cycle race in memory of a Galwayman who die...

no_space
How do Irish people feel about News and where do they get it from?

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal radio and newspapers are the most trusted sourc...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up