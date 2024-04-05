New care hub slashes wait times for Galway respiratory patients from years to weeks
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A new Integrated Care Hub in Galway has dramatically cut wait times for respiratory patients from years to weeks.
The HSE funded hub provides treatment for COPD and asthma, and has treated almost 250 patients throughout the county so far.
Previously, patients could be waiting a number of years to access a specialist, but now the average wait time for review in the clinic is 6 weeks
The service provides one-to-one consultations with respiratory nurse specialists, educating patients on treatment, care and exercise programmes.
