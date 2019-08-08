New Camry helps Toyota back to the top of the Irish sales charts

Toyota are back at the top of the Irish sales charts with over 12% share and a total of 11,203 cars sold so far this year in a depressed marketplace. This week’s test car, the new Camry will have played a small part in those figures but, it is some of their more popular models that make up the biggest slice.

The Camry has been missing for 15 years since it was removed from the catalogue and we have fond memories of the original – I once owned a 1992 estate version – which was a car of some substance and cavernous space both in the cabin and in the boot.

Now, the new Camry is here and while it is a massively different proposition, it is still a big-statement car for Toyota. Sales will probably be modest enough in Ireland, such is our big swing away from saloon car but, this car is already a big hit in America and in other continents too.

Like all modern Toyota cars, the Camry comes as a hybrid only, full of promise and quite a substantial car in the metal. It looks much like a big sibling of the Corolla Saloon with some added features such as the big ‘smiley’ grille in front to add presence to the image. Of course, it is much bigger and the overall picture is of a car that could well be in a more premium bracket.

For full story see this week’s Connacht Tribune.