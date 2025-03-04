  • Services

New bus service connecting Tuam, Corofin and city to start by month end

New bus service connecting Tuam, Corofin and city to start by month end
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new bus service connecting Tuam to Galway city, via Corofin, is to start by the end of the month.

The NTA has confirmed that the operator of the new daily service is due to be appointed by March 20th.

The route will service customers along the Athenry road from Tuam to Galway city, passing through Ballinastack and Corofin, with other stops expected to be announced.

Tuam Fianna Fáil councillor Donagh Killilea says we will have more information on the schedule in the coming weeks

