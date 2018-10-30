New bus link to serve East Galway following campaign for rural services

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A new bus link is to serve the East Galway areas of Kilrickle and Cappataggle following a campaign to maintain rural services.

Earlier this year, Bus Eireann made changes to its route 20 services from Galway to Dublin, withdrawing a number of stops including Kilrickle in Loughrea and Derrydonnell in Oranmore.

Bus Eireann said its Expressway services are not state funded and decisions were made on a commercial basis.

A local campaign followed which resulted in protestors blocking Bus Eireann buses in Kilrickle in a bid to save rural transport links.

