New build for Scoil Chroí Naofa in Ballinasloe still moving slowly forward

Published:

  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A long-planned new school building for Scoil Chroí Naofa in Ballinasloe is still moving forward – although at a very slow pace.

There has been local sentiment that the project seems to be standing still or even going backwards.

But a question from local TD Claire Kerrane in the Dáil has shed some clarity on what’s happening at the moment.

She outlined how the school’s faced false dawn after false dawn, going back decades.

Deputy Kerrane was assured the project is still moving, and the project is now at the end of the detailed design stage.

She said some movement is always welcome – but there has to be a sense of urgency.

