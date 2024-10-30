New bridge back for on the agenda for Oughterard

A planning application for a new bridge over the Owenriff River in Oughterard will be lodged next year.

Galway County Council Director of Services for physical infrastructure, Uinsinn Finn confirmed the plans will be submitted to An Bord Pleanála in the first half of 2025.

At the October Conamara Municipal District meeting, Mr Finn said the County Council had discussions with the National Parks and Wildlife Service about the project on the N59.

He told Councillor Tom Welby (Ind), Cathaoirleach of the MD, that the Council was speaking with two landowners north and south of the existing vehicular bridge.

The County Council planned to acquire land for the project, “by agreement rather than CPO (Compulsory Purchase Order),” he said.

Further meetings were planned for the coming weeks.

Locals have campaigned for years for a footbridge to make it safe for pedestrians at the existing vehicular bridge.

It was first included in the Local Area Plan over two decades ago.

Consultants were appointed in February and there was public consultation during the summer. Previous plans for a new footbridge over the river were scuppered when the National Parks and Wildlife Service warned that the shadow impact of the pedestrian crossing would negatively affect protected pearl mussel species.

Cllr Welby welcomed the update on progress.

Pictured: Traffic over the existing narrow bridge in Oughterard. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.