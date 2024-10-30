New bridge back for on the agenda for Oughterard

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
A planning application for a new bridge over the Owenriff River in Oughterard will be lodged next year.
Galway County Council Director of Services for physical infrastructure, Uinsinn Finn confirmed the plans will be submitted to An Bord Pleanála in the first half of 2025.
At the October Conamara Municipal District meeting, Mr Finn said the County Council had discussions with the National Parks and Wildlife Service about the project on the N59.
He told Councillor Tom Welby (Ind), Cathaoirleach of the MD, that the Council was speaking with two landowners north and south of the existing vehicular bridge.
The County Council planned to acquire land for the project, “by agreement rather than CPO (Compulsory Purchase Order),” he said.
Further meetings were planned for the coming weeks.
Locals have campaigned for years for a footbridge to make it safe for pedestrians at the existing vehicular bridge.
It was first included in the Local Area Plan over two decades ago.
Consultants were appointed in February and there was public consultation during the summer. Previous plans for a new footbridge over the river were scuppered when the National Parks and Wildlife Service warned that the shadow impact of the pedestrian crossing would negatively affect protected pearl mussel species.
Cllr Welby welcomed the update on progress.
Pictured: Traffic over the existing narrow bridge in Oughterard. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway teen’s glory with Irish Amputee National League title
It was a dream come true for Knocknacarra teenager David Hernon over last weekend as he and his S...
Tuam school is one of the beneficiaries of special bike to aid mobility
The arrival of a new specialised trike was a cause for celebration for the children of a special ...
Gardaí investigate spate of house burglaries in Kiltormer, Ballygar, Ballinasloe and Turloughmore
Gardaí are investigating a spate of house burglaries. The incidents in Kiltormer, Ballygar, Balli...
Basketball Ireland Round Up
Titans maintained their unbeaten start to the Basketball Ireland League Division One with a 86-72...
Gardaí investigate damage to tractor and starting of fire in a field in Claregalway
Gardaí are investigating damage to a tractor and the starting of a fire in a field in Claregalway...
Gardaí investigate assault at bus stop in Knocknacarra
Gardaí in Salthill are investigating an assault that took place in Seacrest in Knocknacarra over ...
'Moving West' latest episode on TG4 shines a light on Galway
Galway will be in the spotlight in tonight's episode of the 'Moving West' series on TG4. The epis...
Two Galway companies attend luxury tourism offering in Paris
Two Galway companies have attended a luxury tourism offering in Paris organised by Tourism Irelan...
People in Galway give their opinion on who they'd support in the US election
Image credit: Wiki With the US election in full flight we wanted to see who the people in Galway ...