New branding to encourage more investment in Galway Gaeltacht

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gaeltacht areas in Galway and other counties will be promoted as part of a new brand developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta.

‘Gaeltacht na hÉireann’ will act as a stamp of approval for everything that originates in the Gaeltacht showcasing the vibrancy, enterprise and cultural richness.

It was designed to help strengthen the Gaeltacht community and the Irish language by developing resources and employment to attract mobile investment.

The new brand logo will be launched at an event in Na Forbacha this morning.