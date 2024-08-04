New book serves as a guide to shooting enthusiasts – both novice and experienced

A Connemara-based crack shot is aiming for the bullseye with his debut publication – a shooting guide for both novices and experienced shooters alike.

The Gallery at Errisbeg House in Roundstone was the setting for the launch of Shane Bisgood’s book the Complete Shot last week.

Richard de Stacpoole hosted the event and spoke in glowing terms about the quality of the writing, the valuable content and the high production values of the publication.

He described it as an essential read for shooters of all levels – and he pointed out that many stories of the people Shane has encountered while teaching internationally, would appeal to a very broad audience of shooters around the world.

Richard also focused on the sporting achievements of the author not only as a shooting instructor but also as an accomplished horseman, fly fisherman, skipper and aviator.

Shane revealed to guests that his motivation to write the Complete Shot came from the number of people who asked him who hadn’t he written a book.

Within those pages are his knowledge of this subject, the methods he advocates and the logical application of his advice and the diagnosis of a shooter’s difficulties, gleaned during those 48 years of teaching. They needed to be available, to be saved for this and for future generations.

Shane finished by acknowledging the encouragement he received from his parents from a very young age, and he thanked all those involved in helping him to publish The Complete Shot.

The Complete Shot is available at all good book shops locally or by emailing shane@ connemarashootingschool.com

Pictured: Author Shane Bisgood (left) at the launch of his new book, the Complete Shot, pictured with Richard de Stacpoole who hosted the event.