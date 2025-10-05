  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

New book profiles life and work of two exceptional Galwegian academics

Published:

New book profiles life and work of two exceptional Galwegian academics
Share story:

The academic, code breaker, musicologist and translator Emily Anderson is one of a duo of Galwegians to feature in Irish STEM Lives, a new publication from the Dictionary of Irish Biography looking at the diversity of STEM in Ireland.

The cryptanalyst and musicologist, who was from Taylor’s Hill and lived from 1891 to 1962, worked in UK intelligence service decoding diplomatic codes during WWI and WWII, later published translations of Mozart’s and Beethoven’s letters.

And she features in this Royal Irish Academy publication, edited by Turlough O’Riordan and Jane Grimson, which retraces the extraordinary work and contributions of natural philosophers, mathematicians, engineers, particle physicists, code breakers and many more, through a selection of forty-six exceptional pioneers.

This book will take the reader on a journey across artificial intelligence, climate change, food safety, transport and communication, touching all the fields of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) that are integral to modern society.

Emily Anderson was educated by a Swiss governess fluent in French and German, and learning the piano, and she graduated from QCG in 1908 with a BA in French and German.

After postgraduate work in Europe, she briefly taught in the Bahamas and then Galway before joining the UK intelligence service in 1918.

Working with the British army’s cryptanalytic bureau, utilising her cultural knowledge and linguistic and mathematical skills, Anderson decoded foreign diplomatic cable traffic, cracking the code used in Italian diplomatic communications.

She also had a public career as a translator and musicologist – publishing The Letters of Mozart and his Family (1938) and a three-volume Letters of Beethoven (1961).

During the Second World War, stationed in Egypt, Anderson cracked a series of Italian ciphers, ensuing British military successes in Libya and Ethiopia.

Her prowess emanated from her ability to translate and decrypt simultaneously, and she excelled as diplomatic signal intelligence deciphering became increasingly important during the cold war.

Also included in the book is Sheila Christina Tinney from Galway City, who, after a stellar career at UCG, went on to work at UCD and the Dublin Institute of Advanced Studies.

She engaged with leading theoretical physicists around the world – including during a fellowship at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey – and contributed to the development of mathematical physics at UCD. In 1949 Tinney was amongst the first four women elected to membership of the Royal Irish Academy.

Irish STEM Lives is available in bookshops and through the RIA Publishing House via www.ria.ie.

Pictured: Editors of Irish STEM Lives, Turlough O’Riordan and Jane Grimson, MRIA.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Sean-nós star’s singing workshops in Galway

Renowned sean-nós singer Orla Ní Fhinneadha is deliver a series of workshops on the University of...

no_space
Galway gets double boost on jobs front

There was a double good news on the jobs front for Galway this week with two major employers reve...

no_space
Galway Bay FM named in top three local radio stations at the IMRO All-Ireland Radio Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Bay FM has been named in the top three local r...

no_space
Clean Up Underway throughout Galway City and County following Storm Amy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe clean-up is underway throughout Galway City and C...

no_space
Independent Ireland MEP warns communities remain exposed to extreme weather events

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIndependent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly has warned th...

no_space
18 Food Producers from Galway win awards at Blas na hÉireann

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM18 producers from Co. Galway have won awards at Blas ...

no_space
Further remand for man charged with knife attack

By Ronan Judge The State has been granted a further four weeks in the “very serious matter” of...

no_space
Circuit Court to try man on drugs charges

By Ronan Judge The case of a 27-year-old man accused of the sale or supply of drugs in Roscam ...

no_space
Cocaine charge after Galway City hotel arrest

By Ronan Judge The case of a man accused of possession of cocaine and criminal damage at a hot...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up