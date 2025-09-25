New book delves into history and evolution of RTC Galway, GMIT and ATU

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new book has been launched which delves into the history of ATU Galway, formerly known as GMIT and RTC Galway.

The 249-page hardback book gives a detailed history of the institution from 1972 onwards and highlights its role in giving more people in the West access to higher education

Co-Editor and author and former GMIT registrar Bernard O’ Hara, explains how the idea for the book came to light

The publication contains 75 photographs, four maps, and three tables which give scholarly insights into the college over the course of more than 50 years

The Mayo-born historian says that his love for the College and Galway inspired him during the project

Bernard O’Hara and co-author Dr. McCarthy dedicate the book to the late Dr Gay Cor who was the first Principal of RTC Galway