  • Services

Services

New book delves into history and evolution of RTC Galway, GMIT and ATU

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

New book delves into history and evolution of RTC Galway, GMIT and ATU
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new book has been launched which delves into the history of ATU Galway, formerly known as GMIT and RTC Galway.

The 249-page hardback book gives a detailed history of the institution from 1972 onwards and highlights its role in giving more people in the West access to higher education

Co-Editor and author and former GMIT registrar Bernard O’ Hara, explains how the idea for the book came to light

 

The publication contains 75 photographs, four maps, and three tables which give scholarly insights into the college over the course of more than 50 years

The Mayo-born historian says that his love for the College and Galway inspired him during the project

Bernard O’Hara and co-author Dr. McCarthy dedicate the book to the late Dr Gay Cor who was the first Principal of RTC Galway

 

More like this:
no_space
City to host conference on retiring into homelessness

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA conference about older people retiring into homeles...

no_space
University of Galway crowned European Champions for Student Services

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe University of Galway has been crowned European ch...

no_space
Galway County Council’s StoryMaps Project wins eGovernment award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council’s StoryMaps Project has won an ...

no_space
Plaque at Lynch's Castle commemorates victim of shocking 1974 murder

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new plaque has been unveiled at Lynch's Castle in t...

no_space
Galway tech duo secure $500k funding and place on prestigious US accelerator

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPhoto: L to R: Robert Cormican (CTO, Forge Robotics),...

no_space
Gardaí detect cases of heroin, cannabis and knife possession at city stations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí have detected a number of people in possession...

no_space
University of Galway appoints new sean-nós singer-in-residence

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway has appointed a new sean-nós sin...

no_space
Galway public invited to share feedback on recent trial of Code of Conduct for buskers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople are being asked to share feedback on the recen...

no_space
Plans lodged for major low-carbon energy centre in Doughiska

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanning permission is being sought for a major energ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up