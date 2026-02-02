New book celebrates local biodiversity – and raises funds for Galway Hospice

A new bilingual book describing five walks in Galway with a gentle eye on nature – described as a celebration of our wonderful biodiversity – was unveiled last week…with the proceeds going to a very good cause.

Galway Hospice was the venue for the launch of Joe McGinley’s latest publication, Siúlóidí Dúlra Ghaillimh S’Againne / Our Galway Nature Walks, which was launched by Galway Hospice CEO Mary Nash, and by Máire Mairéad Ní Loideáin, manager of Active 24 Fitness in the Connacht Hotel.

Máire Mairéad praised the book’s innovative bilingual format and spoke about the importance and the pleasure of walking and discovering the area where you live.

Author Joe McGinley spoke about how Siúlóidí Dúlra Ghaillimh S’Againne / Our Galway Nature Walks enables readers to connect with their local environment by discovering some of the lovely walks within the city.

“I think you’ll be amazed and entertained by some of the biodiversity discoveries and heritage secrets that you’ll make with the help of this book”, he said.

The author thanked the Hospice for hosting the launch and Mayor of Galway, Cllr Mike Cubbard, for attending, and he presented him with a full set of all eight books in the series.

Siúlóidí Dúlra Ghaillimh S’Againne / Our Galway Nature Walks by Joe and Patrick McGinley is the eighth book in the series on walks in the West of Ireland.

All of them are beautifully illustrated with photos and they sell for €15 in support of the Galway Hospice and other charities. They are for sale in shops all over the west and may be ordered online from the Galway Hospice.

Pictured: Attending the launch of Siúlóidí Dúlra Ghaillimh S’Againne – Our Galway Nature Walks by Joe McGinley and Patrick McGinley in aid of Galway Hospice were Dr Jim Browne, Chair of the Board of Galway Hospice, Patrick McGinley, co-author of the book, Cllr Mike Cubbard, Mayor of Galway, Joe McGinley, co-author and Mary Nash, CEO, Galway Hospice. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.