This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

New biodiversity and invasive species action plans have been launched for Galway City.

Galway City Council’s biodiversity plan covers until 2030 and sets out a framework for protecting the city’s large and diverse range of habitats and wildlife.

The invasive species strategy covers the same period and outlines a plan to deal with non-native species that threaten wildlife, habitats and the environment.

Both sets of plans were launched at Galway City Museum this morning – where fourth class students of Mercy Primary school preformed two original songs.

Saoirse Duhan talked to some of the people involved to find out more about the plans.